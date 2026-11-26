DELMARVA -- Mother Nature serving up a a powerful storm system this Thanksgiving. Worst impacts of this storm will continue to push through the area into the afternoon. Heavy wind driven rain and damaging winds will be with us at least through late this afternoon. Conditions will improve this evening. Winds will gust to near hurricane-force strength at the beaches gusts 65-75 mph, inland gusts 60 to 65 mph. High Wind Warning for all of Delmarva through 10PM this evening. Rainfall totals through this evening will be on the order of 2 to 4 inches with some locally higher amounts.
We had major coastal flooding with this mornings high tide. Coastal Flood Warnings continue through Friday for the coast and bay. MINOR to MODERATE coastal flooding expected with this evenings high tide. MAJOR tidal flooding along the bay through this evenings high tide cycle.
Temperatures are going to surge into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon into the evening. Tonight expect windy conditions under mostly cloudy skies falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Black Friday will be a much calmer day under partly sunny skies, winds will continue to be gusty 40 to 45 mph under partly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible but not expecting much in the way of rain.
The weekend looks quite pleasant and beautiful. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Saturday breezy highs in the upper 50s. Sunday partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A chance for showers late Monday as a cold front pushes through, temperatures will cool into the low 50s as December rolls in and then temperatures will moderate back into the 60s late next week.