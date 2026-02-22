SMYRNA, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer has issued a level 3 driving ban for Kent and Sussex counties beginning at 10 p.m. due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions. A level two ban is in effect in New Castle County.
The state-mandated driving ban will remain in place to protect first responders and other essential drivers by minimizing nonessential travel.
Under a level 3 driving ban, no person may drive on Delaware roadways except those designated as first responders, first informers and essential personnel, including public utility workers and operators of snow removal equipment employed or contracted by a public or private entity.
All businesses, professional offices, organizations and other entities are encouraged to take appropriate protective actions to safeguard their citizens, customers and employees by terminating operations or sheltering in place.
An employer in the public or private sector may not terminate, reprimand, discipline or take any adverse employment action against an employee who fails or refuses to report to work as a result of the activated level 3 driving ban while it remains in effect.
Any person or entity found in violation of an activated Level 3 Driving Ban may face penalties under Delaware law.
As for Level 2 in New Castle, it means no person may operate a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways except for persons designated as essential personnel including operators of snow removal equipment employed, contracted by a public or private entity or designated persons already approved through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s State of Emergency Driving Waiver Program.