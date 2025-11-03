DELMARVA - Sussex County will start the week with mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers as a weak coastal low brushes by to the south and east early Monday.
Morning commuters may see light rain, especially near the Delaware beaches, but precipitation will remain limited, with totals generally under one-tenth of an inch. Farther inland, conditions will stay mostly dry with clouds lingering into the afternoon.
High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the south, shifting west as a weak cold front crosses the area Monday evening.
By late Monday night, drier and cooler air will move in as high pressure rebuilds from the west. Skies will gradually clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s inland and low 40s near the coast by early Tuesday morning. Patchy frost may form in sheltered inland areas before sunrise Tuesday.
Overall, Monday will mark a brief unsettled start to an otherwise calm and seasonable stretch of weather through midweek.