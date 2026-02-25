Weather Alert

With overnight lows below freezing earlier, any runoff or standing water from melting snow has likely frozen overnight, resulting in patchy black ice, especially on untreated roadways. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery. In addition, some light snow is falling early this morning. Accumulating snow is not expected, but this, combined with the black ice, may impact the morning commute today. Slow down and give yourself extra time to travel this morning.