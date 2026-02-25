DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a quick round of wintry precipitation early Wednesday, followed by improving conditions and a milder finish to the day, according to forecasters.
Precipitation is expected to arrive through daybreak Wednesday, starting as snow before transitioning to light rain across Delmarva. The steadiest precipitation should end by mid- to late morning, with any snow amounts in Sussex County generally remaining under an inch.
Because the timing lines up with the morning commute, drivers could encounter slick spots early, especially on untreated roads and bridges. Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 40s Wednesday, helping any early snow melt quickly.
Wednesday night into early Thursday is expected to be relatively quiet ahead of the next system. Forecasters said another area of low pressure could bring precipitation Thursday into Thursday night, though recent trends have reduced the odds of meaningful wintry weather. For Sussex County, temperatures currently appear warm enough to favor plain rain when that next round arrives.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning through Wednesday for all marine zones, with conditions expected to be hazardous for smaller vessels.