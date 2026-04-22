Storyline

Spring-like warmth returns to Delmarva, highs in the 70s through Thursday.

DELMARVA -- Starting off on a mild note today as a weak area of low pressure moves through the region, bringing the chance for a few light rain showers. While skies turn partly sunny later in the day. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

On Delmarva

Isolated shower possible, partly sunny and mild with highs around 70.

As we move into this evening and tonight, a weak cold front will slide south across the area. While it does not look especially strong, it could still trigger an isolated shower before drier air gradually works in overnight. Some patchy fog may also develop late tonight as winds become light and leftover moisture gets trapped near the ground.

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

Chance of a shower today, better chance for rain late Saturday afternoon-night.

Thursday looks like the warmest day in the stretch for Delmarva. High pressure will build in, helping to bring dry conditions and above-normal temperatures. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s, with some inland spots away from the coast and bay possibly running a little warmer.

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Thursday will be the pick of the week, mostly sunny and warm highs in the mid to upper 70s, cooler at the coast.

That warmer pattern does not last long. A backdoor cold front is expected to slip through on Friday, bringing cooler air back into the region. A few showers may develop, but much of the day should remain mostly dry. Even so, temperatures may end up cooler than currently forecast if that front moves through faster than expected. 50s/60s along the coast, low 70s on the Mid-shore.

The more significant weather maker arrives over the weekend. Low pressure developing over the Great Lakes will track toward the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, spreading widespread rain into Delmarva on Saturday. Rainfall totals around a half inch look possible, which would be beneficial, but the tradeoff will be a much chillier day with highs only in the 50s to around 60. Showers should gradually taper off Saturday night, though some lingering rain may continue into Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will stay cool, with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Looking ahead, drier and warmer weather is expected to return Monday with highs back in the 60s. Another weather system could approach by Tuesday.

 
 
 

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Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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