DELMARVA - Sussex County will wake up to a crisp, clear morning Tuesday as high pressure builds over the region following Monday night’s cold front. Early risers can expect temperatures in the low 40s along the coast and upper 30s inland, with calm west winds under mostly clear skies.
By late morning, sunshine will dominate across the county, keeping conditions dry and comfortable. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s — typical for early November — with a light west breeze occasionally gusting near 20 mph. Skies will remain bright through the afternoon, offering a classic fall day across southern Delaware.
Tuesday night will stay tranquil as the high slides toward the Southeast coast. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s to low 40s overnight under mostly clear skies. Winds will turn light and variable as the region transitions toward a southerly flow heading into Wednesday.
By early Wednesday morning, that warmer air will begin to move in, setting the stage for a mild and partly sunny day ahead. Highs Wednesday are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s before another cold front approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing the next chance of showers.