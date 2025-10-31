DELMARVA - A strong low-pressure system moving away from the region will leave behind a tight pressure gradient across Sussex County early Friday morning, leading to breezy to gusty conditions before diminishing later in the day.
Early Friday Morning (midnight to 9 a.m.)
Expect sustained west to northwest winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph, as the departing system’s influence peaks. Skies will gradually clear from the east as the low lifts away, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s. Winds easing will bring a chillier start to the day.
Friday Daytime (9 a.m. to Sunset)
With clearing skies and strong mixing in the atmosphere, winds will remain active. Afternoon gusts could reach up to 40-45 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, roughly 10 degrees cooler than Thursday. The combination of breeze and cooler air will make it feel brisk, especially in exposed outdoor spaces.
Friday Evening (Sunset to 11 p.m.)
Winds will gradually diminish through the evening as high pressure builds into the region. Skies will become mostly clear, and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s. Outdoor activities after dark will require warmer layers.
Residents are advised to secure loose objects around properties and use caution if driving during gusty periods, especially in open or elevated areas. As conditions improve under higher pressure, the weekend looks quieter with milder winds and dry conditions expected.