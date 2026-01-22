Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 8 below expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight Friday Night to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 8 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&