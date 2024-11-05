Matt Meyer is the newest Democratic governor for Delaware. With 130,932 votes, Meyer beats Republican Mike Ramone.
Matt Meyer is currently in his second term as County Executive for New Castle County. In this role he has established the state's largest emergency housing shelter by converting a hotel and invested in public health and emergency services like Hero Help and the Police Mental Health Alliance, which divert people dealing with substance abuse from incarceration to treatment.
Meyer grew up in Delaware, attending schools in the Brandywine School District and the Wilmington Friends School. He studied computer science and political science at Brown University. After graduating he lived in Kenya, where he created a recycled footwear company, and spent a year in Iraq, where he was embedded with the Army as a diplomat during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. He currently lives in the Trinity Vicinity neighborhood of Wilmington.
The path to the governorship was a hard one; Meyer was engaged in an aggressive primary race against current lieutenant governor Bethany Hall-Long.