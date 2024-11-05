Meehan

Mayor Rick Meehan claims victory in the Ocean City mayoral race Tuesday. Meehan won with  53.9 percent of the vote, amounting to 1,324 votes, on Tuesday night. His opponent Peter Buas received 46.1 percent of the vote, or 1,132 votes.

Serving as mayor since 2006 and on the city council since 1985, Meehan campaigned with a focus on preventing U.S. Wind from establishing operations near the coast. Meehan has said he is committed to beach protection and local safety such as successful storm damage prevention measures implemented during his tenure.

"I’m the most experienced to fight this battle," Meehan stated.

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

