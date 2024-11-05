Mayor Rick Meehan claims victory in the Ocean City mayoral race Tuesday. Meehan won with 53.9 percent of the vote, amounting to 1,324 votes, on Tuesday night. His opponent Peter Buas received 46.1 percent of the vote, or 1,132 votes.
Serving as mayor since 2006 and on the city council since 1985, Meehan campaigned with a focus on preventing U.S. Wind from establishing operations near the coast. Meehan has said he is committed to beach protection and local safety such as successful storm damage prevention measures implemented during his tenure.
"I’m the most experienced to fight this battle," Meehan stated.