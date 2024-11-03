OCEAN CITY, Md. - The race for mayor of Ocean City is intensifying as incumbent Rick Meehan and challenger Peter Buas prepare for the upcoming election.
Meehan, who has served as mayor since 2006 and has been on the City Council since 1985, is focused on preventing U.S. Wind from establishing operations near the coast.
"I’m the most experienced to fight this battle," he stated, emphasizing his role as a spokesperson against the project. He emphasizes his commitment to beach protection and local safety, highlighting successful storm damage prevention measures implemented during his tenure.
In contrast, Buas, a lifelong resident and community advocate, shares similar concerns about U.S. Wind but believes a more coordinated effort among residents is essential for effective opposition.
"What we lack right now is coordination," he said, highlighting the need for unity in their stance against the wind farm.
Both candidates prioritize public safety, with Buas advocating for increased staffing in law enforcement to ensure a secure environment for residents and visitors.
"We need to make sure that Ocean City is the place for public safety," he remarked.
As election day approaches, signs for both candidates are visible throughout the town. Voters can cast their ballots at the Ocean City Convention Center on Nov. 5.