OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City, joined by multiple local organizations, has retained Marzulla Law, LLC, to file a lawsuit against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management regarding the US Wind project. Marzulla Law, LLC lists on their website several cases involving environmental law and property rights.
The lawsuit is comprised of several local organizations including; the Town Council of Fenwick Island, the Worcester County Commissioners, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, Delmarva Community Managers Association, Ocean City Development Corporation, Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Association of Realtors, the Commercial and Recreational Fishing Industry, who will serve as co-plaintiffs said the town.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says this step is part of the town's responsibility to protect the ecosystem, economy, view shed and future,
"For the past seven and half years we have been trying to work with the State of Maryland and the federal government to address our concerns with this project. All of our concerns were either ignored or considered insignificant," said Meehan. "It is unfortunate that it has come to this, but the Town was left with no choice but to file suit against BOEM and challenge their favorable record of decision on the US Wind project."
Just this week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries issued final regulations to protect marine mammals during the construction and operation of US Wind’s project off the coast of Maryland.
Yet, not everyone is against the wind energy initiative. Clare Mullany, who has vacationed in Ocean City for 25 consecutive years, believes the turbines could have positive effects, asserting, "I think it's better for the environment. I think it's better for the economy. I can imagine people would be a little bit put off by their aesthetics, but I think the overall benefit would outweigh the negative."
The project, which includes 114 offshore wind turbines situated 10.7 miles off Ocean City's coast, has sparked concerns over potential impacts on views the local environment tourism and fishing industries.
The town of Ocean City is currently awaiting a court date for the lawsuit. Efforts to reach out to both U.S. Wind and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for comment were declined, with representatives citing the ongoing litigation.
Mayor Meehan emphasized that the town is fully financing the lawsuit, calling it a necessary step for the future of Ocean City.