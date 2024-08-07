OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced that if the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) gives a favorable record of decision to US Wind's offshore wind project, that they will sue BOEM.
In a Mayor and City Council meeting Aug. 5, a full-time resident of the town addressed the council about the offshore wind project. Mayor Rick Meehan responded by reiterating the town's continued disapproval of the project.
"The town has continued to be an opposition. We've attended every hearing you could possibly attend stating our opposition, the state of Delaware, although this project affects Delaware, is not in opposition," said Meehan. "The town of Fenwick Island does support our position and stands with us in opposition."
Following this statement, Meehan said that the town has hired a law firm to assist the town in suing the federal agency and co-plaintiffs from the town have signed on. Meehan encouraged meeting attendees to reach out to public officials to discuss individual's opposition of the project with letters provided on the town's website.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan also believes the project would negatively impact the area’s charm. "This totally industrializes the horizon off the coast of Ocean City. They will be visible. The sunrise will never be the same," Meehan said.
According to Dave Wilson, Maryland Development Manager for US Wind, the project will not endanger marine life. “We don’t have a permit to hurt any marine mammals. We do not have an legal ability to harm any marine mammals in any way. Given all the good science, especially from decades in Europe, we don’t feel that would happen,” Wilson said.
Despite reassurances from US Wind, Meehan remains skeptical about BOEM’s review process and its consideration of local concerns. The mayor fears that the project could lead to reduced tourism and revenue for the town, and is preparing to take legal action if the project is approved.
“We’re basically suing on the basis of the final report and their opinion and what they’re stating as the reasons for their approval,” Meehan added. He also expressed worries that the turbines could negatively affect the environment and fishing activities.
Most recently, BOEM released an Environmental Impact Statement for a key permit related to this offshore wind project by US Wind. Also, Sussex County Council deferred a vote on a necessary conditional use application for US Wind to construct a substation.
The Ocean City Council has already hired a law firm and is poised to challenge BOEM’s decision if necessary.