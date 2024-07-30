DELMARVA- On Monday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released its final Environmental Impact Statement for a key permit concerning the proposed offshore wind project off our coast. The statement concludes that the project would have minimal impacts on marine life and birds. However, according to some locals, the project would impact the beloved scenic views on Delmarva. This, as the turbines could be visible from notable landmarks such as the Fort Miles Historic District in Lewes, the U.S. Coast Guard Tower in South Ocean City and the U.S. Life-Saving Station in Ocean City.
The project, spearheaded by U.S. Wind, plans to install up to 114 turbines and offshore substation platforms in Maryland. These turbines are expected to contribute significantly to renewable energy production. The Bureau announced that the project's detailed statement will be published in the coming days, providing further insights into the anticipated benefits and challenges of the offshore wind initiative.