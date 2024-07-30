GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Sussex County Council deferred a vote on a controversial application on July 30.
The offshore wind developer U.S. Wind, operating through its subsidiary Renewable Redevelopment, LLC, seeks a conditional use permit to construct a large electric substation in Sussex County. This substation would receive four major cables from US Wind's proposed offshore wind turbine project, planned to come ashore under local beaches, wetlands and inland bays.
The "conditional use" permit represents a crucial opportunity for Sussex County to influence the project, as the turbines also require federal and state approvals. This follows the recent release of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s final Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed offshore wind project, which indicated minimal impacts on marine life and birds, but raised concerns about the potential visibility of the turbines from notable landmarks.
Some community members are now urging the council to delay the decision and reopen Planning and Zoning hearings, citing concerns that public notices did not clearly communicate the project's connection to U.S. Wind.
A rally outside the Sussex County Council Chambers gathered about a dozen protestors, many of whom expressed concern about the impact of the wind farm on marine life, the view, and even it's benefit to Delawareans; it was noted in Council that currently Delaware does not have a contract to receive the offshore wind power.
"This is a Maryland operation. It's paid for by the Maryland people. Any wind energy that we get out of this deal is going to go right directly to to Maryland, not us," Protester Bill Hauck told CoastTV. "So why should we destroy our state park for the purpose of Maryland? Let Maryland destroy their own."
However, in letters submitted to Sussex County Council, Jim Fuqua, an attorney for the developer, said these protesters were off base.
The 38th District Republican Club encouraged community members to attend and express their views on the proposal.
As the council voted to defer a decision, there's no word yet on when this could move forward.