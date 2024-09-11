Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she
first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the
rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6,
Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial
responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving
scripts, and making content decisions.
MILFORD, Del.- A nail-biting rematch in Delaware's Republican Primary has one candidate requesting a recount.
Unofficial election results for House District 36 from the Delaware Department of Elections show incumbent Representative Bryan Shupe with 50.26 percent of the votes to challenger Patrick Smith's 49.74 percent. What's more, the total votes show Shupe edged out Smith by only 12 votes: 1,157 to 1,145.
In 2016, Shupe, a Milford graduate, was elected as the youngest mayor in Milford’s history. Elected to the Delaware General Assembly in 2018, Shupe has spearheaded reforms in clean water, vocational training, voting rights, early childhood education, government transparency and budget stabilization.
Smith was born in Hagerstown, Maryland but spent his early years in Milford. His career includes work as an abuse investigator for the Delaware Department of Children Youth and Families (DSCYF) and an administrative role at the Dover Fire Department, where he also served as a volunteer firefighter. Currently, Smith works remotely as an IT professional.
This article will be updated as campaign results are made official.
Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she
first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the
rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6,
Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial
responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving
scripts, and making content decisions.