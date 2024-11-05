District 36 will continue to be represented by Republican Bryan Shupe in Legislative Hall. Shupe says he defeated Democratic opponent Rony J. Baltazar-Lopez with 7,751 votes as of late Tuesday night. Baltazar-Lopez conceded from the race at about 11:15 p.m.
Many eyes have been on Distrct 36 in recent weeks following September's primary; Shupe nearly lost to his fellow party member Patrick Smith, when just 12 votes declared Shupe the winner.
Shupe, a Milford High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Delaware. He began his career as a volunteer coordinator for local campaigns in Wilmington.
In 2016, Shupe was elected as the youngest mayor in Milford’s history, where he partnered with Bayhealth to develop the Sussex Campus, including Bayhealth Hospital and Nemours Pediatric Southern Campus. His tenure saw reforms in rental codes and major infrastructure projects.