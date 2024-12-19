DELWARE- A bill that would allow terminally ill Delawareans the option to end their lives with medical assistance has been reintroduced in the General Assembly, after a similar measure was narrowly passed but vetoed by Governor John Carney last session.
House Bill 140, sponsored by Rep. Eric Morrison and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live the right to request and self-administer medication to end their suffering.
The bill mirrors a proposal previously championed by former Rep. Paul Baumbach, who has pushed for the legislation since 2015.
Rep. Morrison said, “HB 140 is supported by over 70% of Delawareans, and establishing end-of-life options is the correct, compassionate thing to do.”
Its sponsors say the bill includes safeguards to ensure informed decision-making, including a requirement for patients to submit a written request witnessed by two individuals confirming the request is voluntary.
It also requires a doctor to confirm the terminal diagnosis and prognosis, and a mental health evaluation if a patient's mental capacity is in question.
HB 140 has been assigned to the House Health & Human Development Committee for further review.
When Gov. Carney vetoed the measure in September, he cited the American Medical Association's stance that medical aid in dying is "fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer." He also expressed his belief that a consensus on the issue had not been reached, noting the bill had passed by just one vote.
House Speaker Valerie Longhurst did not call for a special session to override the veto but expressed hope, saying, "I am optimistic that the 153rd General Assembly will be able to see this policy become law in 2025."
It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will reach a broader consensus on the issue this session, and whether Governor-elect Matt Meyer would sign the bill into law should it reach his desk.