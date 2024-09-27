DOVER Del. - After Gov. John Carney vetoed House Bill 140, which would have allowed terminally ill adults in Delaware to seek assistance in dying on their own terms through medication to end their own lives, House Speaker Valerie Longhurst shared on Friday her reasoning for why she will not call for a special session to override the veto.
"I know this is not the outcome many of us had hoped for, especially the bill's sponsor, Rep. Paul Baumbach, and the advocates who have dedicated more than a decade to seeing this legislation through," she said in a statement. "However, I am optimistic that the 153rd General Assembly will be able to build on the progress made this year and ultimately see this policy become law in 2025."
Despite the bill passing in the Senate, Carney had expressed his long-standing opposition, citing a lack of consensus, as the bill had only passed by one vote, and referenced the American Medical Association's stance that such practices are incompatible with a physician's role as a healer. The bill had also faced Republican pushback.
According to the final version that passed after multiple revisions, aid in dying could have been made available to adult state residents diagnosed with an incurable and irreversible disease or condition with a prognosis of six months or less to live given by at least two medical professionals.
Following the veto last week, some Senate leaders voiced their disappointment, sharing that they felt the bill was important in addressing the needs of terminally ill patients. Longhurst expressed her support for the bill but noted that the necessary votes for an override are currently lacking in both the House and Senate.