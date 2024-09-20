DELAWARE - Governor John Carney has vetoed legislation that would have allowed for medical aid in dying in Delaware.
In June, the Delaware Senate has passed House Bill 140, which grants terminally ill adults the ability to seek medical assistance to end their life in a dignified manner.
In a statement, Governor Carney said he consistently opposed a state law that would allow medical aid in dying.
"I appreciate the thoughtful consideration of the legislation, and I recognize that the bill’s sponsors made compromises in an attempt to limit abuse and protect vulnerable patients," said Carney.
Governor Carney went on to say he still does not believe a consensus has been reached on this issue. He noted that the legislation was passed by just one vote.
In his statement, Carney referenced the American Medical Association's view on medical aid in dying in that it is "fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer."
In response to Governor Carney's veto, Delaware Senate Leadership Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman issued a joint statement saying they are "deeply disappointed" with the decision.
The statement from the Delaware Senate Leadership says, "This bill addresses the complex needs of Delawareans during what is often the most challenging and delicate time in their lives."
It is currently unclear if Delaware lawmakers will attempt to override Carney’s veto.