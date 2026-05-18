DELAWARE BAY - Along Delaware’s coastline, towering concrete structures from World War II still stand watch over the shore more than 80 years later.
The 11 observation towers, built between 1939 and 1942, were part of the Harbor Defenses of the Delaware, a military system designed to protect the Delaware Bay and nearby cities from potential attacks by German U-boats during World War II.
Stretching from Cape Henlopen to Bethany Beach, the towers served as lookout points for soldiers scanning the Atlantic Ocean for enemy ships. According to Delaware State Parks, observers stationed inside the towers helped direct artillery fire from Fort Miles near Lewes by using triangulation methods to track targets offshore.
German U-boats were considered a serious threat along the East Coast during the war. In fact, one German submarine, U-858, surrendered off the Delaware coast in May 1945, just days after Germany’s surrender in Europe.
The towers themselves range from roughly 39 to 75 feet tall and have become recognizable landmarks along Delaware beaches. Though many are closed to the public, two towers are open for visitors to climb and explore. One is located near Dewey Beach and another is inside Cape Henlopen State Park.
Supporters of preserving the towers say they are more than just historic structures. They serve as reminders that Delaware’s coastline once played a direct role in the nation’s wartime defense efforts.
A Delaware State Parks wayside exhibit titled “Tower 4: Standing Guard” describes the towers as part of a coastal defense network built to watch for enemy movement and protect the region during a time of global conflict. The exhibit notes the towers have since become enduring symbols of Delaware’s wartime history.