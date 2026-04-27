DORCHESTER CO., Md. - One of the most well-known figures of the Underground Railroad has deep roots right here on the Eastern Shore.
Harriet Tubman was born Araminta Ross in Dorchester County in 1822, according to the National Park Service. She was born into slavery to parents Ben and Harriet “Rit” Ross and grew up in the region she would later risk her life to return to again and again.
As a child, Tubman endured harsh conditions including a traumatic head injury as a teenager that nearly killed her. Historians say she survived and developed a deep sense of faith and determination that would guide her throughout her life.
In 1849, facing the threat of being sold, Tubman made a daring escape. After reaching freedom, she took the name Harriet, likely in honor of her mother. A notice published in a local newspaper, the Cambridge Democrat, offered a reward for her capture and underscored the danger she faced.
Guided by the North Star, Tubman traveled nearly 90 miles to Pennsylvania. But freedom wasn’t the end of her story.
The National Park Service says Tubman became the Underground Railroad’s most well-known conductor, returning to Maryland multiple times to lead others to freedom. Over about a decade, she carried out roughly 13 missions and helped free around 70 enslaved people, while also providing guidance to many more.
Her work earned her the nickname “Moses,” reflecting her role leading people out of slavery and into freedom.
Beyond the Underground Railroad, Tubman’s legacy stretched even further. According to the National Park Service, she later served as a Civil War scout, spy, and nurse, and went on to advocate for women’s rights, dedicating her life to freedom and equality.
Today, her story is still rooted in Dorchester County.
Beacon of Hope statue stands outside the Dorchester County Courthouse, depicting Tubman reaching down to free her younger self, a powerful symbol of the courage that helped guide so many to freedom.
From the Eastern Shore to national history, Tubman’s legacy remains one of resilience, sacrifice, and an unrelenting fight for freedom.