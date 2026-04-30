This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del -In the late 1970s and early 1980s, players from Frankford, Dagsboro, Selbyville and nearby communities came together at Indian River High School, forming a team that united people across the area.
That legacy was celebrated again in mid-April 2026, when those championship teams were inducted into the Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame. “It's just a huge accomplishment, it's just a good honor, Matt Spence (Indian River H.S. class of 1981) said. "I really appreciate it, we've earned it.”
The former high school building, now John M. Clayton Elementary School in Frankford, served as the backdrop for memories that still resonate today. For Spence, a recent walk through the building brought him back to his senior year in 1981, when the team capped off a historic stretch.
“We did something that, most schools will never do, win back-to-back,” Spence said.
Those back-to-back achievements were state basketball championships in 1980 and 1981. The team also secured eight consecutive Henlopen South titles, establishing a dynasty in southeastern Delaware.
Spence’s contributions also earned him a spot in the Blue-Gold All-Star Game, a notable milestone considering his late start in the sport.
“Actually, I never picked up a basketball until I was in the sixth grade, he said. “Once I started playing it, I said, 'you know what? I want to master this game, and I want to be real good at.' ”
While Spence developed into a key player, teammate Charles Rayne stood out as one of the program’s all-time greats. A two-time first-team All-State selection, Rayne averaged more than 18 points and 14 rebounds during his senior year.
Together, Spence, Rayne, Chris Shelton, Kevin Garrison, Jose Turlington, Donald Sturgis, Rudy Thomas, Nikita Farlow and Darnell Phillips became part of Indian River basketball history.
Games at the time drew overwhelming crowds, reflecting the excitement surrounding the program.
“It was standing room only. Trust me, it was standing room. People were wanting to get in just to come see us play," Spence reflected. "Man, it was great. It was great.”
More than four decades later, that greatness is now permanently recognized, preserving the impact those teams had on their communities and Delaware high school sports.