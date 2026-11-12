This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
DAGSBORO, Del. - High school athletes in the Indian River School District are helping younger students develop their reading skills through a new event that combines books, sports and mentorship.
The district hosted its first Literacy Under the Lights event, bringing elementary school students together with high school athletes for an evening of reading and outdoor activities.
During the event, high school athletes read books to younger children, giving them an opportunity to practice their literacy skills in a fun and welcoming environment. The children also had the chance to learn different sports from the athletes who play them.
For high school athlete Nolan Staniszewski, the experience was one he enjoyed.
“This little kid came up to me. He he wanted me to read to him. It's one of our head coaches friends, I read to him. 20 pages. Diary of a Wimpy Kid. It was pretty good.”
Beyond improving reading skills, the event gave younger students an opportunity to connect with older athletes, like Macyn Hockman, who hopes to set a positive example both in the classroom and on the field.
“we're their role models. And I think it's really important for them to see like us out here reading with them. So we can also help them advance in their reading and then also inspire them to get out on the field when they're older.”
The Indian River School District ELA specialist Marisa Hockman expressed excitement about the turnout for the inaugural event.
“This is the first time we've done it. So to have them turn out as as they are tonight, I think is really special.”
With the first Literacy Under the Lights event complete, the Indian River School District is considering hosting another event in the spring, giving more young students the opportunity to connect with high school athletes through reading and sports.