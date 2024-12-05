This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILFORD, Del.- Mornings are all about routine. For some, it’s a cup of coffee; for others, a brisk walk outside. But for Butch Sudler of Milford, mornings are about discipline, movement—and a touch of martial arts mastery.
Sudler, 74, starts his day with an unusual practice in his driveway: twirling knives, swinging batons, and working with other martial arts weapons, all under the watchful eyes of his dog, Diggy.
“I started doing taekwondo when I was about 22, 23 years old,” Sudler said. “I needed something extra. Growing up, I played baseball for years, so this became my second sport.”
Sudler holds a black belt in Wing Chun, a form of kung fu, and a third-degree black belt in taekwondo. When a hip injury limited his ability to perform high kicks, he turned to weapon training, discovering a new passion.
“Nunchucks, staff, darts—just about any weapon I put my hands on, I seem to figure out how to do something special with it,” he said.
For Sudler, martial arts are more than just physical training. The practice helps him stay mentally sharp.
“At my age, it’s nice to know you can pick this up and still do what I used to a long time ago,” Sudler said. “It’s helped with my physical ability, mental ability, and memory.”
A former corrections officer, Sudler has shared his skills with others over the years. For him, teaching martial arts isn’t about making money—it’s about making an impact.
“A lot of martial artists make money doing this. I haven’t made any,” Sudler said. “I’m more interested in trying to help someone change their life if that’s what they want to do.”
Without a fancy dojo or gym, Sudler continues to perfect his craft, with Diggy, his loyal companion, by his side.
“That’s my buddy,” Sudler said, smiling.