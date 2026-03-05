This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department partnered with a local nonprofit to help fight hunger in the community, one donation at a time.
For a few hours outside the police department, a patrol car wasn’t responding to emergency calls. Instead, it was collecting canned goods and other nonperishable items during the department’s "Stuff the Cruiser" food drive.
Officers teamed up with Coras Wellness and Behavioral Health, inviting people to donate food that will go directly to local food pantries serving families in need. Organizers say the effort reflects a simple idea: neighbors helping neighbors.
"We need to help one another," said Clay Heyward, who works with CORAS.
For Heyward, the cause is deeply personal saying events like this give him the opportunity to support others in the community.
"It means a lot because, myself, I'm a recovering addict. I have like 17 years clean now," Heyward said. "And, you know, it's good to give back, not forgetting where you came from."
Millsboro Police Chief David Moyer said food insecurity remains a challenge for many households in the area. He said partnering with community organizations is one way the department can address some of the underlying issues that contribute to crime and hardship.
"We want to get to the root of a lot of the issues here in Millsboro, crime-wise," Moyer said. "CORAS is doing their part to help the community, and anything that we can do to support their mission and their cause, we're all about it."
Organizers say the need for food assistance has grown in recent years, particularly among working families who may not qualify for certain aid programs but still struggle to make ends meet.
Community members like Dale Argot said supporting neighbors in need is part of their calling.
"One of the things that my wife and I really believe in as clergy in this community is that it’s important to help those," Argot said. "The Bible gives us commandments to help the least of these, so we want to just be a small part of that."
By bringing together law enforcement, nonprofits and community members, organizers say they hope the annual effort continues to grow helping ensure local families have food on the table.