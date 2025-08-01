DELMARVA- There’s still plenty of time to soak up summer! Here’s a fresh batch of cool things to do:
Oyster Week Returns to Southern Delaware
Inland Bays Oyster Week is back from Sunday, August 3 through Thursday, August 7. The event highlights locally grown oysters and the people behind sustainable aquaculture in Delaware’s Inland Bays. In addition to tastings at restaurants and events across the coast, the week aims to educate visitors about clean water and healthy bay ecosystems.
Rehoboth Fine Art and Craft Show Marks 52nd Year
The Rehoboth Art League’s outdoor Fine Art and Craft Show returns this weekend for its 52nd summer. The juried show runs both Saturday and Sunday and features more than 100 artists, live music, food vendors, and a Dogfish Head beer garden—all set on the league’s historic Henlopen Acres campus.
Wyoming Peach Festival Celebrates Summer’s Sweetest Fruit
Kent County’s annual Peach Festival returns to Wyoming this Saturday, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event features peach-themed treats, local vendors, live entertainment, and a celebration of Delaware’s agricultural roots.
Final Weekend for Chincoteague Fireman’s Carnival
Still riding high from pony week? The Chincoteague Fireman’s Carnival continues through Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. The event wraps up with fireworks and supports the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which cares for the island’s famous ponies and provides emergency services to the community.