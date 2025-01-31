PLUNGE

The 2024 Lewes Polar Bear Plunge. (Photo: CoastTV) 

DELAWARE- As February begins, fundraisers and festivals are taking over the coast. 

Lewes Polar Bear Plunge

The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge returns Sunday at 1 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach. Hundreds of participants will brave the ocean's icy waters—all in support of Special Olympics Delaware. Over the years, the event has raised more than $15 million for the cause. Learn more here

Fire & Ice Festival

The Fire & Ice Festival is back in Bethany Beach and beyond this weekend. This year’s theme is “A Weekend for the Books.” Expect ice sculptures inspired by classic novels, live ice carving, bonfires, a skating rink, and a chili cook-off. More details can be found at this link

Dewey Beer & Friends Festival

For those who participated in Dry January, it’s time to celebrate. The Dewey Beer & Friends Festival will take place at the Hyatt Place, featuring a variety of brews to enjoy. Buy tickets here

Delmarva Job Fair

If you're looking for a new job, the Delmarva Job Fair is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaware Tech in Georgetown. The event is free—just bring your resume and be ready to network with potential employers.

The Swift Effect

The Swift Effect, continues this weekend with episode two on CoastTV, analyzing Taylor Swift’s growing impact on the NFL.

