DELMARVA- If your New Year’s resolution is to have more fun in 2026, this weekend has plenty of options.
Play-A-Thon at Zelky’s Beach Arcade
Zelky’s Beach Arcade in Rehoboth is hosting a play-a-thon starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visitors can enjoy games, prizes, and giveaways.
Seal Tours with Cape Water Tours
Cape Water Tours is offering seal tours at 9 a.m. Saturday. The MERR Institute will be on board to provide information about the seals and their habitat.
Art in the Park at Cape Henlopen State Park
Art in the Park takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cape Henlopen State Park. Participants can walk the trails and sketch the natural scenery.
Pack Walk at Gordon’s Pond Trail
Sunday at 11 a.m., dog owners can join a pack walk at Gordon’s Pond Trail. All breeds are welcome, and leashes are required.
Designer Bag Bingo in Millsboro
Designer Bag Bingo starts Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian River Fire Hall in Millsboro. Proceeds from the event benefit the Millsboro Bagel Bombers travel baseball team.