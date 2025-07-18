DELMARVA- From fast cars to beachside celebrations and a giant hot dog on wheels, there's no shortage of things to do across Delmarva this weekend.
NASCAR Weekend in Dover
NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend, with races kicking off Friday and the main event set for Sunday. The track’s Fan Zone will transform into "Miles Beach" this year with beach-themed attractions and family-friendly activities.
Delaware State Fair
In Harrington, the Delaware State Fair is in full swing. The summer tradition offers rides, agricultural exhibits, food and live entertainment. The fair runs through July 27.
Rehoboth Beach Pride Weekend
Rehoboth Beach is celebrating Pride Weekend with a festival at the convention center on Saturday. The event will include performances, workshops and more throughout the weekend.
Cantina Olympics in Dewey Beach
Feeling competitive? Big Chill Surf Cantina is bringing back its annual Cantina Olympics on Saturday. Expect games like musical flip cup, water balloon toss, beer pong and other nostalgic field day-style competitions for adults.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Lewes
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop in Lewes this weekend. Visitors can check it out at Staybridge Suites through Sunday.