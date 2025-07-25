DELMARVA- Ponies, peaches and rock and roll... If you think your weekend plans are set, think again.
Chincoteague Carnival and Pony Roundup
The annual Pony Swim festivities kick off this weekend in Chincoteague. On Friday and Saturday, the Chincoteague Carnival runs from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring rides, games, and plenty of fair food.
Then early Saturday morning at 7 a.m., it’s the South Herd Roundup. The Saltwater Cowboys will saddle up to gather more than 50 ponies from Assateague Island. Spectators can watch the herd arrive at the Southern Corral on Beach Road.
Peaches by the Beaches in Milton
Celebrate summer with sweet treats and family fun at “Peaches by the Beaches.” The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hudson Fields in Milton and will feature fresh peaches, local vendors, and a petting zoo.
Stick around later in the day for a Meet and Greet with Milton Firefighters. From 5 to 7 p.m., crews will be outside Dogfish Head Brewery to show off their gear, answer questions, and connect with the community.
Historic Tour in Lewes
History buffs can head to Cape Henlopen State Park Saturday night for the Shipwrecks and Rescues walking tour, hosted by the Lewes Historical Society. Guests will hear stories of maritime disasters and daring rescues — all under the stars.
Rock and Roll Dance Party in Rehoboth
Wrap up the weekend Sunday in Rehoboth Beach with a 60s and 70s Rock and Roll Dance Party at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. and features two live bands for an evening of dancing and nostalgia.