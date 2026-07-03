Cool Things to Do July 4-5

DELMARVA- Communities across Delmarva are marking America's 250th birthday with parades, family activities and fireworks.
LEWES
Lewes will begin its Fourth of July festivities Saturday at 9 a.m. with old-fashioned children's games on Second Street. The Lewes Independence Day Boat Parade will depart Roosevelt Inlet at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to pass the judges' stand at Fisherman's Wharf around 2 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow on the deck of the Lightship Overfalls at 3:30 p.m. The annual Doo-Dah Parade is scheduled to begin at approximately 5 p.m., followed by fireworks over Lewes Beach at dusk.
The Lewes Historical Society will also host family-friendly activities throughout the day, including hands-on crafts.
"And of course we're going to have a series of craft activities, including hand-cranked ice cream that people can sample throughout the day, and of course, our toy soldier painting activity, which is very popular among our youngest guests," said Ryan Schwartz of the Lewes Historical Society.
DEWEY BEACH
Elsewhere in Sussex County, Dewey Beach will launch fireworks over Rehoboth Bay at 9 p.m. Saturday from near McKinley Avenue. The display will be visible throughout Dewey Beach.
BETHANY BEACH
Bethany Beach's annual fireworks show will begin at dusk on the Fourth of July.
OCEAN CITY
In Ocean City, Fourth of July festivities begin at 6 p.m. on North Division Street and 8 p.m. at Northside Park. Fireworks will launch from both locations at 9:30 p.m.
REHOBOTH BEACH
Rehoboth Beach will wrap up the holiday weekend with its Independence Day celebration on Sunday. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. from the beach at Brooklyn Avenue and will be visible from the beach and boardwalk.