Cool Things to Do June 27-28

DELMARVA, Del. - The final weekend of June features a variety of family-friendly events, including cultural celebrations, festivals and outdoor activities across the region.
LEWES
The City of Lewes African American Heritage Commission will host its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday at George H.P. Smith Park. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features live entertainment, family activities and programming celebrating freedom, culture and community.
DEWEY BEACH
Also on Saturday, Dewey Beach will host the 30th annual Running of the Bull. The event puts a playful twist on the famous Spanish tradition, with two people dressed in a bull costume chasing participants down the beach. The event begins at 2 p.m. and concludes with the traditional bull versus matador showdown.
MILLSBORO
Saturday evening, the Stars and Stripes Festival returns to the Millsboro Little League fields from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature food trucks, local vendors, live music and a fireworks display.
MILTON
On Sunday, the Horseshoe Crab Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milton Memorial Park. The rain date event will include more than 40 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and educational exhibits from local organizations, including the DuPont Nature Center, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Shuttle service to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge will also be available.