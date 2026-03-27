DELMARVA- From guitar strings to fashion things, and a bit of history in between… the coast has it all this weekend.
Frantic Mid Atlantic Guitar Show & Swap Meet – Harrington
The 2026 Frantic Mid Atlantic Guitar Show and Swap Meet moves to a new location at the Delaware State Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. The three-day event begins with a VIP kickoff Friday, March 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by the main show Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dozens of exhibitors will buy, sell, and trade new, used, and vintage guitars, amplifiers, pedals, and related gear.
Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center Reopening – Cambridge
The Harriet Tubman Museum in Cambridge will celebrate the soft reopening of its newly reimagined museum space on Saturday, March 28, following nearly a year of closure due to water damage. A program from 12 to 1:30 p.m. will include presentations on interactive artwork, construction updates, and future exhibits, along with a history of the museum. The museum will then be open to the public from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for a first look at the newly installed exhibits. Admission is free.
Brandywine Valley SPCA Pet Adoption Week – Dover, Rehoboth Beach, Millsboro
The Brandywine Valley SPCA encourages residents to adopt pets during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. Adoption events will be held Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart locations in Dover, Rehoboth Beach and Millsboro.
Runway 2026 Fashion Show – Rehoboth Beach
Runway 2026 will showcase local fashion Sunday, March 29, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Local models will present styles from area retailers, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Silos and Seagulls Indoor Farmers Market – Lewes
Cape Henlopen High School hosts the Silos and Seagulls Indoor Farmers Market Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will sell jams, jellies, soaps, baked goods, handmade crafts, Easter candy, and more. A $2 entry fee benefits the Cape Henlopen High School FFA, and children 12 and under get in free.
14th Annual Delaware Women’s Expo – Nassau Valley Vineyards
The 14th Annual Delaware Women’s Expo takes place Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nassau Valley Vineyards. The event highlights home, family, career, financial, and health topics while connecting attendees with local businesses and nonprofits.