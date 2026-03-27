Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Periods of rain. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.