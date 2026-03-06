DELMARVA- Sunday marks the start of daylight saving time, which means clocks spring forward and we lose an hour. Make the most of your weekend before the time change.
Milton St. Paddy’s Day Parade and 5K
The Milton St. Paddy’s Day Parade kicks off downtown at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Before the parade, a 5K race starts at 11 a.m. at Irish Eyes.
302 Day Celebrations at Dogfish Head
On Saturday, Dogfish Head and 302 Horseshoe Crab celebrate 302 Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes food trucks, live music, raffles, giveaways, and the release of a special “302 Lager” beer.
America 250 Author Talk at Lewes Public Library
Historian David J. Silverman will lead an America 250 Author Talk at Lewes Public Library, exploring Native American history and race in the U.S. The event is Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Delaware Resorts Health, Fitness, and Leisure Expo
Wellness enthusiasts can visit the Health, Fitness, and Leisure Expo at Cape Henlopen High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival
The 10th annual Ocean City Film Festival continues all weekend. Screenings will take place at multiple venues across town, along with special events, opening, and closing parties.