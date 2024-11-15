DELAWARE- Fall fun meets a coastal twist this weekend, where the crisp air and scenic views set the stage for a variety of unique events. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Cruise from Lewes to Milton
Enjoy a 26-mile cruise from Lewes to Milton along the Broadkill River, courtesy of Cape Water Tours and Taxi. This scenic adventure takes you through wetlands and salt marshes in the stunning Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge. The boat departs from Lewes at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Buy tickets here.
Holiday Boutique & Book Sale
The Friends of Cape Henlopen are hosting their annual Holiday Boutique and Book Sale on Saturday until 2 p.m. Browse for holiday gifts at the Officers' Club in Cape Henlopen State Park. Details here.
Creative Market at Cambria Hotel
Head to the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Creative Market. Shop for unique, handcrafted items, then treat yourself to a meal and drink at the Veranda Restaurant and Bar after; happy hour is all day long. Click here to learn more.
Yappy Hour at Victoria’s Restaurant
Victoria’s Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach is hosting "Yappy Hour" on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to this dog-friendly social event on the Plaza Pub Deck.
Harvest Ridge Winery Family Fall Festival
Join the fun at Harvest Ridge Winery in Marydel from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for their Family Fall Festival! Enjoy pony rides, a barrel train, scenic views, and of course, wine. Buy tickets here.
