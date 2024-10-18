DELAWARE- Halloween is right around the corner but it's not all tricks and treats this weekend. Here's a look at what's happening around the coast.
Milton Zombie Fest
On Saturday night, Downtown Milton will host the annual Milton Zombie Fest, featuring freak shows, food trucks, a costume contest, and more. This year’s theme is “Haunted Mardi Gras,” presented by the Milton Theatre. Admission is free, and if you can, donations are appreciated to help keep it that way!
Scarecrow Making at Killens Pond State Park
On Saturday afternoon, join the Friends of Killens Pond at Killens Pond State Park for a scarecrow-making event. Bring your imagination; supplies will be provided. One scarecrow is $15 but make 2 and its only $25. You can buy tickets here.
Lewes Historical Society Fall Harvest Fair
The Lewes Historical Society invites you to its Fall Harvest Fair on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience history firsthand and be transported back to 1774. Additionally, an archaeological dig will take place at the Cannonball House on Saturday from 10 a.m. until early afternoon, where teams will explore the garden of the historic house. More information can be found at this link.
Bark on the Boards
Pet lovers can join the fun at Bark on the Boards on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Hosted by the Brandywine Valley SPCA, this event includes a Dock Dogs dive competition, yoga with puppies, a pet costume contest, and a vendor village. Coast TV News anchor Madeleine Overturf will serve as the emcee. Register for the event here.
Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
On a more somber note, take time to honor our fallen heroes this weekend at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal. The Iraq-Afghanistan National Memorial will be on display until Sunday, paying tribute to service members who lost their lives during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Over 5,000 names of fallen heroes will be read aloud during the event. The full event schedule is outlined in this article.
If you’d like to have your event featured in an upcoming "Cool Things" segment, reach out to Kristina DeRobertis at kderobertis@wrde.com.