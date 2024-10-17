LEWES, Del. — The Iraq-Afghanistan National Memorial - Remembering Our Fallen, a mobile photographic war memorial, will be on display at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Grounds from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.
The memorial honors the military service members who lost their lives during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Organizers say the event is aimed at fostering patriotism and offering support to the families and friends of the fallen.
Event Schedule:
Thursday October 17
- Assembly: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Opening Ceremony: 1 p.m. (includes a military flyover from Dover Air Force Base)
- Memorial open to the public: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 19
- Memorial open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 19: Memorial Tribute Ceremony at 10 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 20
- Memorial open: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Closing Ceremony: 1 p.m.
The memorial is expected to draw attendees from across the region, offering a space for reflection and remembrance.
John Nehrbas was a United States Marine who served two tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has friends on the Tribute Towers.
"The best way to honor them is to make sure they are never forgotten, and this is a great tribute to honor their memory and their sacrifice," said Nehrbas.
There were also American Gold Star Mothers at the memorial who were honoring their fallen children.
Judy Faunce is the proud mother of Captain Brian Faunce, who died in 2003.
"For us, Memorial Day is every day. A day doesn't pass that we don't think of, remember, and honor our children," said Faunce. "This is a beautiful way of honoring them and keeping their names alive for us."
The memorial consisted of 33 Tribute Towers, representing 5,391 of the nation's fallen soldiers.