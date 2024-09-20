DELAWARE- The air is getting crisper and pumpkins are popping up, but summer isn't officially over until Sunday. With a beautiful weekend ahead, here are some exciting events to enjoy before fall arrives.
James Farm Photo Challenge 2024
If you're a photography enthusiast, head over to the James Farm Ecological Preserve Friday and Saturday for the Second Annual Photo Challenge. Hosted by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, the competition encourages photographers of all skill levels to capture the beauty of the 150-acre preserve, with cash prizes up for grabs in categories such as landscape/seascape, human connection, and wildlife.
Photos must be taken at the preserve between Sept. 20-21, with winners selected in both adult and youth categories. The entry fee is $25 for adults and $10 for youth, and proceeds will benefit the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Register here.
Milford’s Riverwalk Freedom Festival
Not into photography? Milford’s largest annual outdoor event, the Riverwalk Freedom Festival, will be held all day Saturday. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, the festival commemorates the anniversary of September 11. The day is packed with activities such as fireworks, pony rides and a pet parade. The event spans the entire downtown Milford area, from Walnut Street to Bicentennial Park, offering fun and entertainment for the whole family.
86 Hook & Ladder BrewFest at Rehoboth Beach
Beer lovers can head to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s 2nd Annual 86 Hook & Ladder BrewFest on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Attendees will have the chance to sample a variety of craft beers from Delaware-area breweries, along with moonshine and bourbon. There will also be food, music, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds benefit the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, and funds will help purchase much-needed equipment, including a $1.9 million ladder truck. More information can be found here.
Cape May-Lewes Ferry's 60th Anniversary Sunset Cruise
For those looking for a unique evening event, hop aboard the Cape May-Lewes Ferry on Saturday for a special Sunset Sixties Cruise in celebration of the ferry's 60th anniversary. The cruise departs from the Lewes Ferry Terminal at 5:30 p.m., with check-in starting at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in '60s attire and enjoy a night of music, food, and drinks, with live entertainment from Delaware's Rock 'n Soul Party Band, The Funsters. The cruise will last approximately three hours, returning to the dock around 8:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.
Women's Self-Defense Seminar in Georgetown
On Sunday, women can attend an empowering self-defense seminar hosted by Got Your Back Self Defense at Revelation Craft Brewing in Georgetown. The seminar runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will teach essential self-defense techniques to help participants feel more confident in protecting themselves.
