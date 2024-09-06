DELMARVA- Whether you're craving sweet treats, hunting for art, or hoping to find a new pet, there's plenty to do around Delmarva. Here are some events happening this Saturday and Sunday that you won’t want to miss!
Shore Living Expo
The Shore Living Expo will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. The event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., highlights health, wealth, and home on Delmarva. Discover local businesses and resources that celebrate life at the shore.
Cape Henlopen Chocolate Tasting
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a homemade chocolate tasting event. Proceeds from the event benefit Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park and help support nature programs for students. It costs $8 per person for 6 tastings. More information can be found here.
Clear the Shelters Adoption Event
If you're looking to adopt a new furry family member, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is waiving adoption fees at all of its locations this Saturday for the annual "Clear the Shelters" event. It’s a great opportunity to find a loving pet while helping animals in need. All BVSPCA locations are participating. More details here.
Nanticoke Indian Powwow
Celebrate Native American history and culture at the annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow in Milton. This two-day event, running Saturday and Sunday, will feature traditional music, dance, crafts, and food. Gates at Hudson Fields open at 10 a.m. both days, with performances from noon to 7 p.m. The event will feature traditional Native American music, dance, crafts, and food. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 11 to 17, and free for children 10 and under. Buy tickets here.
Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival
Stroll the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Saturday for the annual Arts Festival. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 100 artists will be showcasing and selling their work, offering a chance to discover unique pieces from local and regional talents. This year’s event features paintings, woodwork, metal, clay, jewelry, porcelain and more!