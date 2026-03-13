DELMARVA- Get your green on... it's opening weekend for the Starboard in Dewey Beach and the Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade is on Saturday. Also, a chance to give back or step back into women's history.
Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Saturday, March 14. The parade returns this year, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with festivities along the parade route in Ocean City. Said to be the largest in Maryland, the parade features floats, music and plenty of Irish spirit. Here's more on the parade route.
Starboard Opening Weekend – Saturday features breakfast, a parking lot party, and live music at 3 p.m. by Kristen & The Noise. Sunday celebrates Irish culture with youth Irish dancers at 11 a.m., Bryen Oboyle at noon, and Irish rock band La Unica at 3 p.m.
Women During Wars – Saturday at Milford Public Library, Milford Museum Director Tom Summers will present a portrayal of women during world wars in the Lions Room on the second floor. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is expected to attend. The event begins at 1 p.m.
Opportunity to Serve & Chili Tasting Fair – Sunday at 4 p.m. inside Bethel United Methodist Church in Lewes. Admission is free. Attendees can sample chili recipes, network with representatives from more than 20 nonprofit organizations, and enter a drawing for two $50 gift certificates.
Sussex County Community Food Packaging Event – Saturday at the new Sussex Central High School cafeteria. Organizers aim to raise $40,000 to pack 100,000 meals in one day. Sign up here to volunteer.
Have a cool event or idea for our weekly Cool Things to Do list? Send it to kderobertis@wrde.com.