DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Labor Day Weekend is a significant time for coastal communities and the tourism industry. Exciting events are planned for this grand finale of the summer season.
Last Blast Prediction 5K
Kick off the weekend with the 34th Last Blast Prediction 5K, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Grove Park. This annual event promises to be a fun way to get moving and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Register at seashorestriders.com.
Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Events
The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand 2024 Summer Concert Series wraps up with a weekend of live music. On Friday, "The Uptown Band" will perform, followed by the grand finale on Saturday night featuring Sons of Pirates & The Big Buffett Beach Band. Both performances start at 8 p.m. and are free to attend. The Delaware State University Marching Band will also take the stage Sunday night. Sunday morning on the beach in front of the bandstand, New Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold a Sonrise Service on the beach in front of the bandstand.
SUNFESTIVAL
CAMP Rehoboth’s SUNFESTIVAL Fundraiser offers two nights of entertainment. Comedian Joe Dombrowski will headline at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on Saturday night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will also be a live auction. Dance the night away on Sunday with DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the dancing continues until 1 a.m.
Classic Car Show
Classic cars and Jeeps will be on display at Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack in Ocean Pines on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration for cars is $15, on-site day-of is $20 cash only.
Puppies in the Pool
On Labor Day Monday, bring your furry friends to Killens Pond Water Park for the annual Puppies in the Pool event. From 4 to 6 p.m., dogs can take a dip while owners ensure they have proof of dog license and current vaccinations. Get tickets on delawarestateparks.reserveamerica.com.
Victory Over Japan Ceremony
The Fort Miles Historical Association will hold its 8th annual Victory Over Japan Ceremony on Monday at 9 a.m. The ceremony honors the 774 Delawareans who died serving their country during the war and it celebrates the official end of World War II. This year it includes a tribute to WWII Navy Veteran and flight engineer John Reichert who now lives in Rehoboth Beach and turns 100 on Oct. 28. The Fort Miles Museum will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral
Bid farewell to summer at the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral on Monday at 5:30 p.m. This annual tradition begins on the north end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk, featuring performances by The Dixie Cats, The Downtown Dixieland Band and The Jazz Funeral Irregulars.