DELMARVA - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, several events are planned across Delmarva, including arts festivals, community events and fundraisers.
The Nanticoke Indian Association's annual event will take place Saturday and Sunday at Hudson Field. The event supports the Nanticoke Indian Association.
On Saturday, the Prostate Party in the Park will be held at Cape Henlopen State Park. Registration for the 5K run and 1-mile walk begins at 8 a.m., followed by a program and speakers at 9 a.m. The walk and run begin at 10 a.m. The event is presented by the HOPE Foundation and Walk 4 Prostate Cancer.
The Shore Living Expo will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland. The free event will feature vendors, craft vendors, products and services, demonstrations and entertainment, with a focus on home, health and lifestyle.
The Lewes Fire Department Auxiliary's annual Apple Festival is also Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department's Nassau Station, Station 82.
In Bethany Beach, the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More than 100 juried artists are expected to showcase work including paintings, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay and jewelry.
The festival will also feature live music, live art demonstrations and a silent art auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit arts programs at local elementary schools.
The weekend of events gets started Friday with a Meet the Artists Reception at Gallery One in Bethany Beach from 5 to 7 p.m. The free, RSVP-only event will feature the gallery's 16 artists, along with wine tastings and food.