LEWES, Del. - On Sunday morning, community members gathered at Cape Henlopen State Park to raise awareness about prostate cancer, a topic often shrouded in silence.
Coasttv‘s own Paul Williams is a survivor, and he emphasized the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding the disease. “It's down to, you know, below your belly, above your thighs, below your belly. So it's the prostate area. A lot of guys don't want to talk about it,” he said. “But it's a disease that thrives on our embarrassment of talking about it, and that’s what we've got to break.”
The event featured a lively atmosphere, kicking off with music from a DJ and a lineup of speakers who shared personal stories about how prostate cancer has impacted their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Attendees were also given shirts and gifts to help spread awareness.
Dr. David Tam, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, highlighted the critical importance of early detection. “It is probably the most important thing, as with any cancer, to catch it early,” he stated. “It’s so easy to catch it early because it involves getting a physical exam, including a digital rectal examination and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test.”
After completing a five-K walk, participants had access to a mobile clinic offering check-ups. David Sauls, another prostate cancer survivor, advocated for early detection. “The five-year survival rate if you catch it early is 100%. If you catch it after five years, meaning if it's outside of the prostate, the survival rate drops to 34%,” he explained.
Williams and other survivors hope that events like this will encourage men to prioritize their health and engage in conversations about prostate cancer.