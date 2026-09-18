Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events happening across Delmarva on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
Kick off your weekend bright and early Saturday at Cape Henlopen High School for the Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo. Find home improvement products and services all in one place.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Rehoboth Beach is the annual AIDS Walk, raising awareness and support services for people and families affected by HIV and AIDS.
Go clean up the environment from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Delaware Seashore State Park during a coastal cleanup.
In Lewes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, celebrate the history of Johnnie Walker Beach. Learn about, preserve and honor its history.
Head to Bethany Beach from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for an interactive 125th anniversary celebration at the Dinker-Irvin Cottage, featuring live jazz and historical exhibits.
Sunday
Get your four-legged friend and head over to Dewey Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Dagsworthy Street. The event welcomes Dewey Beach businesses, pet-focused organizations, dog-themed brands and dog lovers.
Festival Hispano runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in downtown Georgetown, with live music, dancing, food and family activities celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage.
The Delaware Kidney Walk begins with check-in at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by the walk at 11 a.m. at Cape Henlopen State Park. Participants will walk three miles while raising money for kidney disease research, patient services and better treatments.