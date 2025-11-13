DELMARVA - Whether you're looking to dine in or take out this Thanksgiving, local restaurants across coastal Delaware and Maryland are serving up traditional favorites and chef-inspired feasts for all tastes and budgets. Here’s your 2025 guide to Thanksgiving meals along the coast.
Surf & Turf Bar and Grill
Surf & Turf Bar and Grill, located at 947 N Dupont Blvd, Milford, will serve a special plated Thanksgiving meal all day. For $45 per adult and $15 for children under 10, diners can choose from a selection of meats including fresh turkey, filet mignon, fried flounder, fried shrimp or fried oyster. Meals include a soft beverage, a choice of soup (peas and dumpling or cream of crab), and one dessert. Sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, mac and cheese, and yams are all included. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 302-503-5555.
Baywood Clubhouse
The Clubhouse at Baywood, located at 32267 Clubhouse Way in Long Neck, is offering both dine-in and to-go options for Thanksgiving. Guests can enjoy a buffet on Thanksgiving Day by making a reservation at 302-947-9225. For those staying in, Baywood also offers chef-prepared Thanksgiving To-Go packages, which will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Orders can be placed online.
Harvest Tide Steakhouse
Harvest Tide Steakhouse is offering Thanksgiving buffets at both of its coastal Delaware locations. The Bethany Beach location, at 98 Garfield Parkway on the second floor, will have seating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lewes location, at 410 E Savannah Road, will serve from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Both locations will offer a traditional buffet for $59.99 per adult and $19 for children ages 4 to 12. Kids under 4 eat free. For people who want to stay home, carry-out meals can be ordered online.
Big Fish Market
Big Fish Grill, located at 20298 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, will host a full Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The buffet includes carving stations with oven-roasted brined turkey, honey-baked ham, and slow-roasted prime rib served with traditional homemade gravy, au jus and honey sauce. Guests can also enjoy an extensive selection of starters. The raw bar will feature chilled Gulf Coast shrimp, Chesapeake Bay oysters and blue crab cocktail. Customers can order by going online and selecting “Thanksgiving Pick-Up” as the order type. The buffet costs $52.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 6 to 12, and $10.95 for kids 5 and under. Reservations are strongly recommended for parties of six or more by calling 302-227-3474. Limited walk-ins will be accepted for smaller parties.
Harpoon Hanna’s
Harpoon Hanna’s, located at 39064 Harpoon Road in Fenwick Island, is offering a plated Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The holiday menu includes oven-roasted turkey, honey-baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, yams, creamed corn, pumpkin pie, and the restaurant’s signature muffins. Adult meals are $32.99 and children's meals are $12.99. In addition to the Thanksgiving menu, most of Harpoon Hanna’s regular offerings will also be available. Reservations can be made by calling 302-539-3095.
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
The Ocean Pines Yacht Club, located at 1 Mumford’s Landing Road in Ocean Pines, is hosting its annual All-You-Can-Eat Thanksgiving Buffet with seating times at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. upstairs, and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. downstairs. The buffet features roast turkey, smoked brisket, mashed and sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, corn succotash, baked ziti, roasted Brussels sprouts and more. Guests will enjoy apple pie, brownies, and assorted desserts, along with coffee, tea, and soft drinks. Thanksgiving cocktails and wines are also available for purchase. The buffet costs $39.95 for adults, $17.95 for children 12 and under, and is free for kids under 3. Reservations require full credit card payment in advance, and cancellations within 72 hours are non-refundable.
Spain Wine Bar
Spain Wine Bar, located at 13 St. Louis Avenue on the rooftop of the Cambria Hotel in Ocean City, is offering an upscale Thanksgiving dining experience starting at 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy bottomless dining or order à la carte, with views of the beach and a menu featuring seasonal holiday fare. This option offers a more refined and scenic take on Thanksgiving dining.