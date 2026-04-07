This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Speak Out Against Hate, also known as SOAH, is leading several community-driven efforts aimed at reducing hate and building understanding across the region.
“Hate has no home here” is the group’s most visible campaign, seen on yard signs, bumper stickers and pins.
“It gives you that feeling of of safety and security and a good feeling that the community is working together," founder Patty Maloney said.
The campaign is one of several initiatives led by the organization. SOAH hosts public forums on key topics, including a recent discussion on immigration in Georgetown and a September town hall with Congresswoman Sarah McBride.
The nonprofit also operates five action groups that collaborate with community leaders to address hate-related situations and push for long-term change.
“Standing up is not easy. Standing out is even more difficult," Maloney told CoastTV. "But when you do it with love in your heart and for your fellow man and to raise awareness, I think that's what makes the journey worth it,” Maloney said.
One area of progress the group highlights is its work with Sussex Academy. Following SOAH’s involvement, the school now participates in the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate program, which supports students and helps staff address bullying and bias.
The nonprofit is also investing in young people by employing interns and awarding scholarships.
SOAH’s mission remains centered on persistence and hope.
“You have to continue to try. There's no reason to give up. Where there's try, there's hope and when there's hope, there's the possibility of of anything happening," Maloney said.
SOAH meetings are open to the public.