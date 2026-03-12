GEORGETOWN, Del.- Speak Out Against Hate brought the community together Thursday to discuss how immigration policies are affecting families in Sussex County.
The forum included local law enforcement, educators and nonprofits that work with immigrant communities.
The panel discussion and Q&A session was moderated by Cait Clarke, chief of defender services in the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and co-founder of Sussex Help.
Clarke said many immigrant neighbors, whether documented or not, are being “traumatized by what’s going on in Sussex County.”
Suhey Matamoros, a Spanish immersion teacher, noted that children are often the most vulnerable, witnessing fear in the adults around them.
Patty Maloney, president of Speak Out Against Hate, said the conversation is about "protecting everyone’s rights and supporting our neighbors."
Panelists also included Bryant Garcia of La Esperanza, Mary Dupont of La Plaza and Sussex Help, Ralph Holm of Georgetown Police, Son Djerry Cameus, a representative for Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Marshall Craft, Seaford Police Chief.