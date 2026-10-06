This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILFORD, Del. - Kent Sussex Industries is helping adults with disabilities develop vocational and life skills while providing opportunities to work, learn and participate in the community.
KSI offers pre-vocational training and other programs designed to help participants gain experience and build confidence in their abilities.
KSI CEO Heath Chasanov said helping people discover what they are capable of doing is an important part of the organization's work.
“Maybe they thought they couldn't do something. But our staff is so good at saying, you know, that supporting and training and showing them. I think that's a story that you see more than anything is is just that they start to have that self-esteem,” said Chasanov.
Participants take part in hands-on activities designed to help them practice skills they can use in everyday life and the workplace.
Jody Clendaniel, is a member of KSI's team. Clendaniel said hands-on experience is important when people are learning something new.
“We all have to practice to learn, right? Like, you can only learn so much from a book, from watching it on TV," said Clendaniel. "I think everybody that tries something new finds out very quickly that the instructions are necessary, but not sufficient.”
KSI also provides transportation for participants traveling to and from work each day. The organization's buses are also used for day trips connected to its day habilitation program.
Kris Failing, Director of Mission Advancement, said the program gives participants opportunities to enjoy themselves while taking part in activities.
“When they're joining us for that program, they're here to have fun every day. Not that the other programs don't have fun. We have that built in as well, but there's just a lot of great fun,” said Failing.
Along with its day habilitation program, KSI's vocational programs give adults with disabilities opportunities to practice tasks, complete work and develop skills in a supportive setting.