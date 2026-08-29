MONDAY: After weeks of large numbers of jellyfish in the waters off Ocean City, officials say the number of jellyfish has significantly decreased. Swimmers say they are happy to get back in the water.
TUESDAY: In the wake of an investigation into Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Suzanne Goode’s behavior, the mayor is calling for her resignation. Goode says she has no plans to step down. The investigation found that she was hostile, abusive and unprofessional toward city employees.
WEDNESDAY: A Maryland Circuit Court judge blocked a controversial redistricting question from being placed on the November ballot. The judge found the process used to advance the measure and the wording of the question legally deficient. The ruling is on hold while the state appeals. The case now heads to the Maryland Supreme Court.
THURSDAY: After months without an update, the Maryland Department of Transportation says work is moving forward on the Route 90 project. Preliminary design work began in July, including traffic counts and data collection.
FRIDAY: Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach reopened to the public after being closed when several trees were identified as having bacterial leaf scorch. The affected trees have since been removed for safety reasons.